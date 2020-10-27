Over half of all Spokane Co. ballots have been returned

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Over half of all Spokane County ballots have been filled out and mailed back as Washington State sees record voter turnout for the 2020 Election.

According to data from the Spokane County Elections Office, 51.14-percent of ballots have been returned across the county — which accounts for 184,471 out of the 360,714 registered Spokane voters.

The largest turnout so far has come from Legislative District 6, which includes the upper South Hill of Spokane, Airway Heights, Cheney, Fairchild Air Force Base, Medical Lake and several unincorporated communities. 57,785 ballots have been returned, equating to 54.06-percent of voters.

👀 We love to see it. pic.twitter.com/bPJ9VPv9RL — Washington Office of the Secretary of State (@secstatewa) October 27, 2020

As for the rest of the state, 2.2 million ballots have been cast — an astounding 46.4-percent of voters statewide.

In 2016, only 22.7-percent ballots were returned.

