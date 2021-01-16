More than 16,000 Avista customers still without power as crews work to tackle outages by Sunday

Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Avista crews are slowly making progress on restoring power to the thousands of people throughout the region impacted by Wednesday’s windstorm.

As of Saturday morning, more than 16,000 Avista customers alone are still without power- three days after a deadly storm ripped through the area.

In an update, the utilities company said roughly 400 crew members are working to restore power to those people as quickly as possible. Crews have made progress; power has been restored to roughly 75% of customers initially impacted by the storm.

“The remaining repairs will be time-consuming with hundreds of poles and miles of wire impacted across the system,” it reads in a release from Avista. “One power pole can take up to 8 hours to replace.”

Avista says the goal is to have power restored to almost all customers by 6 p.m. Sunday. That deadline could be extended into Monday for customers in harder hit areas.

You can keep tabs on power restoration in your area by viewing their outage map.

