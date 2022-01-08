Over 10,000 Washingtonians have died from COVID-19

by Associated Press

Daniel Cole - AP

SEATTLE (AP) — Health officials reported Friday that more than 10,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Washington state.

The state Department of Health confirmed in its daily update of virus trends that there have been 10,004 COVID-19 deaths, along with 931,071 infections and 47,062 hospitalizations, since the start of the pandemic, The Seattle Times reported.

In King County, the state’s most populous, 2,197 people have died from the virus. The county’s COVID-19 data dashboard reports 33 deaths in the past two weeks, compared to 17 during the prior two weeks, but county health officer Dr. Jeff Duchin said Friday the county is still waiting to see how death trends might be affected by the recent increase in infections from the omicron variant.

Hospitalizations in King County are up about fivefold since mid-December, straining overburdened hospitals — though a peak of infections could be nearing later this month, Duchin said.

While deaths haven’t yet started to rise again on a statewide level, Dr. Tao Kwan-Gett, the state’s chief science officer, noted this week that deaths can sometimes lag behind case counts by over a month — meaning another rise in deaths could happen. People who remain unvaccinated people continue to be at highest risk of severe illness or death.

