Over 1,000 residents without power in Stevens County

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

Credit KXLY 4 News Now

STEVENS CO., Wash. — The Avista outage map shows that over 1,000 people are without power in Stevens County.

According to the map, there is an outage in Northport affecting 799 people, and an outage south of Leadpoint affecting 364.

The cause of the outage is currently unknown, categorized as ‘miscellaneous’ by Avista.

Crews are currently on there way to assess the situation, and they expect to restore power by 4:30 p.m.

