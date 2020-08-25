Over 100 Idaho nursing homes struggling with COVID-19 outbreaks, according to IDHW

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare published a report showing that over 100 nursing homes are struggling with COVID-19 outbreaks across the state.

The report, published Friday, shows that 108 long-term care facilities are currently dealing with ongoing outbreaks, totalling up to 1,546 current infections. Since this pandemic began, 172 people have died from COVID-19 across 49 facilities.

Among the hardest hit facilities are Caldwell Care of Cascadia in Caldwell, where 106 people have contracted the coronavirus and twelve have died; Copper Springs in Meridian, where 86 have tested positive and 15 have died; and Ivy Court in Coeur d’Alene, where 56 people have contracted the virus and nine have died.

Health and Welfare notes that 39 facilities have resolved their outbreaks—’outbreaks’ meaning at least one lab-confirmed COVID-positive case in a facility.

A facility is considered to have “resolved” their outbreak when 28 days pass without further infections, according to Health and Welfare.

In total, 1,882 people have contracted the virus in long-term care facilities alone.

