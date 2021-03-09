Outlaw Woman: New handmade accessory shop opening in Garland District next month
SPOKANE, Wash. — Outlaw Woman is a handmade accessory shop that’s coming to the Garland District in April.
Located right where Beerocracy used to be at 911 W Garland Ave., you can shop for handbags, earrings, necklaces and so much more.
Each product is made by a team of artisans who use scrap metals and leather goods and even etch uplifting words and images into the jewelry.
You also have the opportunity to come in and have your own custom jewelry made.
Outlaw Woman has a charm bin where customers can choose charms that tell a story or match their interests and personality.
From those charms, the artisans at the shop will craft “story necklaces” and even charm bracelets and earrings for you.
While signage is already up now, Outlaw Woman won’t be opening its doors officially until April 17.
You can however shop online now.
For more information and to stay updated on the grand opening, follow Outlaw Woman on Facebook and Instagram.
RELATED: Garland District’s Beerocracy closing its doors
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.