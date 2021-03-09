Outlaw Woman: New handmade accessory shop opening in Garland District next month

SPOKANE, Wash. — Outlaw Woman is a handmade accessory shop that’s coming to the Garland District in April.

Located right where Beerocracy used to be at 911 W Garland Ave., you can shop for handbags, earrings, necklaces and so much more.

Each product is made by a team of artisans who use scrap metals and leather goods and even etch uplifting words and images into the jewelry.

You also have the opportunity to come in and have your own custom jewelry made.

Outlaw Woman has a charm bin where customers can choose charms that tell a story or match their interests and personality.

From those charms, the artisans at the shop will craft “story necklaces” and even charm bracelets and earrings for you.

We’re a little delayed this morning, but soon, we’ll be live at Outlaw Woman – a new business opening in the Garland District next month! The shop is still getting set up, but we’ll give you a look at how the jewelry is made! You’ll also be able to make some yourself! @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/yoPWQfSLoQ — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) March 9, 2021

While signage is already up now, Outlaw Woman won’t be opening its doors officially until April 17.

You can however shop online now.

For more information and to stay updated on the grand opening, follow Outlaw Woman on Facebook and Instagram.

