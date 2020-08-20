Outdoor work today? Temps will be cooler than they’ve been this past week -Nikki

SPOKANE, Wash. — The rest of your Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy. Skies will be grey, but we may see sunshine break through by late afternoon.

Temperatures are cooling down. We don’t have any low 100s or upper 90s in the forecast for the next week.

Average high temperature in Spokane this time of year is 82 degrees. We’ll be hovering just above that for the next week.

Temperatures are starting off much cooler this morning than previous mornings this week. As you head out the door, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s.

We started off the work week in the low 100s, made our way down to the upper 90s, low 90s, and now we get to the 80s. If you’ve been begging Mother Nature for a break from the extreme heat, your wish has been granted.

We’ll go back and forth between mid to upper 80s for the next week or so. Temperatures will hover just under 90 in Spokane.

Overnight low temperatures will be cooler and more comfortable than past evenings. Tonight, temperatures will drop to the upper 50s and low 60s. You might be able to give your air conditioner a break for a bit!

Tomorrow’s high temperatures warm slightly by a few degrees.