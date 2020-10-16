Outdoor igloos return to the Davenport Grand

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — The popular outdoor igloos are returning to the Davenport Grand later this month.

The magical igloos are located on the outdoor terrace and feature cozy blankets, couches, chairs and breathtaking views of Riverfront Park.

Guests can sip on cocktails and snack on a curated charcuterie board. The Grand Igloo Package includes castelvetrano olives, marcona almonds, cheeses, pickled vegetables and house-smoke garlic hummus and pita. Or, you can kick it up to include king salmon belly cream, yellowfin ahi tuna poke and wild jumbo white gulf prawn cocktail with the Grand Igloo Premier Package.

Each igloo can fit up to six guests, includes a heater to keep warm and also comes with a plug-in port so guests can play music right from their phones.

Those looking to enjoy an evening under the stars must make a reservation ahead of time. The igloos will be open daily from 5-10 p.m. starting on October 29 and continuing through March 2021.

