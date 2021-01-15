Outage update: Local power companies still expecting outages to last a few days

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit KXLY 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — Thousands of people remain in the dark after Wednesday’s windstorm and local power companies said Friday that may continue to be the case for a few more days.

As of 11:15 a.m. Friday, Avista said more than 26,000 customers were still without power. A spokesperson said some people in Spokane could be without power through Sunday at 6 p.m.

Meantime, Inland Power has about 1,700 customers without power across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. More than 4,700 Kootenai Electric customers remain without services and the company said they should be prepared to wait multiple days for it to be restored.

To find the latest updates on outages from your power company, click the links below.

Avista Outage Map

Inland Power Outage Map

Kootenai Electric Outage Map

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.