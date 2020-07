Outage affecting 1,300 Inland Power customers near Stateline

SPOKANE CO., Wash. — More than 1,300 Inland Power customers are without power near Stateline.

Inland Power said the outage was caused by a neighboring utility losing its 115 KV source to the substation.

The utility has been notified and power is expected to be restored by 3 p.m.

