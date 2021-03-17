Our weather luck will hold out for a warm, sunny St. Patrick’s Day

Remember to wear your green tomorrow for St. Patrick’s Day, and keep your sunglasses handy too! Expect sunny skies on Wednesday. It will be a chilly start to the day, with readings in the upper 20s and lower 30s, but temperatures will easily climb into the mid to upper 50s by the afternoon. That’s between 5 and 10 degrees above average.

It will be even warmer on Thursday, with highs in the lower 60s. However, by Thursday evening an offshore trough will spread clouds and breezy conditions across the region. A cold front will bring showers starting Thursday night and continuing into a cooler, breezy Friday. The cooler weather will stick around through the weekend, with showers possible off and on through Monday.