Our SLOW warm-up finally starts Thursday- Mark

It sure has been a cold few days, but we’re going to start seeing some warmer conditions Thursday.

Here are your 4 Things to Know today:

Cold and calm today

Some light snow is expected Thursday morning

We’ll have a sunny end to the week

A warmer weekend is ahead

Sunshine continues today with some late afternoon clouds, but it sure is cold.

We will see some light winds today. Light snow is possible early Thursday, but it changes into sunshine.

It will be sunny Friday and Saturday, as well. We warm up for the weekend.