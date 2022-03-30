‘Our parking lot has been the detour’: Local businesses feeling effects of Thor-Freya construction

SPOKANE, Wash. — The weather is warming up, which means construction cones are coming back. The Thor-Freya construction has started and local businesses are already feeling the effects.

Mudslingers Drive-Thru Coffee is smack-dab in the middle of the construction zone. The business is near Freya and Sprague, right where the road is closed.

“I worked yesterday morning compared to today’s afternoon and yesterday morning was dead,” said Chloe Redwing, a barista at Mudslingers.

She says sales have already dropped and believes it’s because people coming from the south side of Freya can’t get to the business easily. Drivers would have to go west on Sprague, turn on Haven and head to Riverside.

Monday’s sales were nearly 30% lower than Sunday’s sales, and Sunday is usually a slower day.

“I’m guessing cause people are not used to the construction yesterday so everyone’s running late for work, didn’t have time to stop by and get a coffee or something like that,” Redwing said.

Business normally picks up in the early afternoon, though Redwing says construction is changing that and other aspects.

“Our parking lot has been the detour,” Redwing said.

Mudslingers and other businesses will have to live with the construction until at least May 20. That’s the end of just the first tow phases of the big project.

There are five more phases and some are combined.

The project will bring new roads, sewer replacements and other upgrades. Redwing says she hopes customers won’t forget small businesses like Mudslingers.

“We’re hoping to get the word out there more that we are still open and during the construction,” she explained. “We’re making the best of it.”

RELATED: ‘Be very patient’: How to navigate the months-long construction project which closes the Thor-Freya exit on I-90

READ: Hatch Road Bridge closing for bridge deck replacement