Our mild weather is about to turn to winter weather – Mark

Happy Monday! Get ready for some cold temperatures and, dare I say it…. snow?

Here are your 4 Things to Know for this Monday:

Breezy weather this afternoon

Some sun and clouds

More sunshine Tuesday

Then comes the snow!

Clouds are on the move with sunshine and mild temperatures today. We’ll see an average high of 56 degrees.

Average temps are expect across the region with gusty southwest to west winds between lunch and dinner.

A few clouds and mild today with sunshine on the way for Tuesday. Cooler with showers Wednesday and then the cold air moves in with 30s into the weekend and a good chance of snow on Saturday.