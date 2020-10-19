Our mild weather is about to turn to winter weather – Mark

Mark Peterson
Posted:
Updated:
by Mark Peterson

Happy Monday! Get ready for some cold temperatures and, dare I say it…. snow?

Here are your 4 Things to Know for this Monday:

  • Breezy weather this afternoon
  • Some sun and clouds
  • More sunshine Tuesday
  • Then comes the snow!

Mon 4 Thingsupdated[1]

Clouds are on the move with sunshine and mild temperatures today. We’ll see an average high of 56 degrees.

Mon Dayplanner[1]

Average temps are expect across the region with gusty southwest to west winds between lunch and dinner.

Mon Highs[1]

A few clouds and mild today with sunshine on the way for Tuesday. Cooler with showers Wednesday and then the cold air moves in with 30s into the weekend and a good chance of snow on Saturday.

Mon Planning 7 Day[1]

