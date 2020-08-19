Our last day of 90s before an 80s streak begins -Nikki

SPOKANE, Wash. — Good morning! It is Wednesday, August 19. Congratulations, you’ve made it to mid-work week! Today is our last day of 90s in Spokane before we start a stretch of 80s for the next week.

You may have been woken up by thunder last night or early this morning. We had some overnight thunderstorms carrying into our early morning. The storms are continuing their route heading northeast out of the region. These are dry storms, however, they can bring small hail and gusty winds. The storms are stronger over north Idaho.

The dry storms shouldn’t be an issue this afternoon, or even later this morning. Again, the storms are already making their exit.

A high temperature of 93 degrees in Spokane this afternoon. This is still above average. Dry conditions and sunny. Cloud cover will build into the evening and into tomorrow.

Average highs in Spokane this time of year sit in the low 80s. We will get very close to those temperatures at the end of the week. Starting tomorrow, we’ll start an 80s streak. Temperatures will get close to 90, but not quite.

Temperatures will be in the upper 80s today in north Idaho. Pullman will be at 90 degrees this afternoon. No triple digits expected for our region today.

HEAT SAFETY: