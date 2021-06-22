Hot, dry and breezy; Summer heatwave continues – Mark
Expect sunny and warmer conditions today.
Here are your 4 Things to Know for Tuesday, June 22:
- 90 degrees and warmer all week
- Sun and clouds
- Southwest winds at times
- 100 degrees and warmer this weekend!
Temperatures will be 15 degrees above average.
Sunny and hot weather continues all week with a few clouds and southwest winds mid-week. This weekend we will see heat records tied or broken.
