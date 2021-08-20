‘Our healthcare system is overwhelmed’: COVID surge packs Wenatchee hospital

by Melissa Luck

WENATCHEE, Wash – Public health officials in central Washington issued an urgent message Friday: COVID cases have overwhelmed the hospital in Wenatchee and the healthcare system “can no longer assure access to all needed care.”

The Chelan-Douglas Health District issued the advisory, saying occupancy at Central Washington Hospital is at an all-time high.

34 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 32 are not full vaccinated. 14 patients are in critical condition; five of them are in the ICU.

Because of that, anyone having surgery that requires a stay in the hospital will see that procedure delayed.

The healthcare community wants people to avoid large gatherings, wear masks outside of their home and get the COVID-19 vaccine.

