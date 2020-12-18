‘Our employees are suffering’: Two Spokane Valley bars open for indoor dining despite proclamation

SPOKANE, Wash. — Indoor dining in Washington is closed until at least January 4, but two Spokane Valley bars are defying Gov. Inslee’s orders.

The owner of The Black Diamond claims the governor’s proclamation can’t be enforced, but the state Liquor and Cannabis Board says it can.

“They’re not law so we’re not taking his recommendation,” said Brandon Fenton, owner of The Black Diamond bar. “We’re doing what we need to do to survive and to have our employees survive and make a living. ”

Fenton believes dining indoors and outdoors doesn’t make a difference. Many restaurants have chosen to set up outdoor tents since outdoor seating is allowed during this second shutdown.

The bar has received three verbal warnings and two violations, according to Julie Graham, Communications representative with the Liquor and Cannabis Board.

Fenton said the first one was for re-opening back in May. The most recent violation was in July for allowing people to shoot pool.

“If you can sit at a table with your family and tea, why can you not, one person at a time, go and shoot pool,” he said. “How is that unsafe?”

The owner is fighting both violations.

“With The Black Diamond bar, what we have been finding is a reluctance to follow the governor’s COVID guidelines,” Graham said. ” We certainly go all the way to an emergency suspension, which would suspend their license for a period of 180 days, or we could even past that and ultimately move on to a permanent suspension.”

Graham said they don’t want to have to permanently take away the bar’s license.

However, she says all businesses need to comply.

“We are past the point of education and information, and this is clear that this is an intentional violation at this point,” Graham said.

She said they are going to investigate the bar for reopening.

Fenton told 4 News Now that the tables are spaced, capacity is limited and they’re sanitizing all surfaces.

However, they’re not enforcing the use of masks. He says most employees have claimed exemptions, but didn’t specify what kind.

A bar nearby has also opened its doors to indoor dining. The owners echo the same reasoning for opening — their employees.

“They’re running out of unemployment. They don’t have any other options going forward,” said Carrie Thomson, co-owner of Stormin’ Norman’s Shipfaced Saloon. “They have Christmas coming. They have kids.”

Thomson said they’re in a position where they can accept fines from LCB, but said they’ll fight them.

“We don’t feel like it’s the proper proclamation, but I guess we are violating it,” said Norman Thomson, co-owner of the saloon. “We’re in a position where we could shut down. It wouldn’t hurt us but our employees would have no income.”

Carrie Thomson said they’re expecting fines from the LCB. None have been given to the bar since the start of the pandemic.

“I’ve been nervous as heck about all of this, but I really feel strongly we need to do it, but it doesn’t mean I’m not sweating bullet over here,” she explained.

The Department of Labor & Industries is not involved in the violations. According to Tim Church, spokesperson for L&I, the governor’s order is enforceable.

Church said it’s L&I’s job to enforce the COVID-19 safety requirements among employees. If the LCB takes all the actions necessary and the businesses don’t comply, then L&I could get involved.

The agency can issue an order and notice to close, fine a business, or issue a temporary restraining order as a last resort action.

Since the start of the pandemic, Church says about 20 businesses in Washington have been fined for being open or providing a service that wasn’t allowed at the time.

According to Washington law, “Any person willfully violating any provision of an order issued by the governor under this section is guilty of a gross misdemeanor.”

