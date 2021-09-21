Othello High School moves to distance learning as 200 kids move into quarantine

by Erin Robinson

OTHELLO, Wash. — Othello High School has moved to temporary distance learning because of a high number of students in quarantine.

In a statement online, the district said a higher number of active COVID cases placed more than 200 students in quarantine.

Students began distance learning on Tuesday and will do so through October 1. During this time, the district will hold synchronous online learning days. Children will attend their classes online on their regular schedule.

An AM/PM schedule will begin on October 4. Students living outside of city limits will attend from 8:30 to 11:15 a.m. Students living inside city limits will attend from 12:23 to 3:20 p.m.

The district will fully return to full-time, in-person learning on October 18, as long as the number of cases descreases.

The district said athletics and clubs will continue with practice and games during the distance and blended learning periods unless there is a spike in COVID cases among athletes.

“It is important that students remain socially distanced and safe. This is not a time to congregate in groups without masks and without social distancing,” the district said. “If our COVID levels remain high, we will not be able to reopen as planned.”

