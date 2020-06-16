Osso: Baseball is dying, and it seems like it wants to

While baseball continues to be stuck at a negotiation table, the leaders in charge of the game seem to be more concerned with pointing fingers rather than getting back to work.

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

SPOKANE, Wash. — While baseball continues to be stuck at a negotiation table, the leaders in charge of the game seem to be more concerned with pointing fingers rather than getting back to work.

Baseball is a multi-billion dollar sport that is publically saying there isn’t enough money to pay its players without fans in the stands this summer. The players on the other hand are refusing to take a further pay cut than a full-paid prorated salary. Both sides might be right, but neither is accepting any of the blame for the standoff.

Today, just five days after telling the world that baseball would 100% be played, MLB commisioner Rob Manfred said he’s unsure they will play this year after all.

Four News Now Sports Director Keith Osso has a warning: if you don’t play, don’t expect fans to return any time soon.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.