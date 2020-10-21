Orville Bruce Scott

Orville Bruce (O.B.) Scott

Orville Bruce (O.B.) Scott entered into rest on October 17,2020 at the age of 93 in Newport, WA. O.B. was born on April 3,1927, the 7th of 9 surviving children to Neal and Madge (Hoisington) Scott of Dalkena, WA.

O.B. graduated from Newport High School as did his brothers, sisters, and children. He served in the Navy during WWII. O.B. married Veda Olson on June 10,1949 in Newport, cherishing 59 years together.

After graduation, he worked for the Diamond Match (International) in various positions. He was a resident of Spokane, Coeur d’ Alene and Newport until his retirement as Retail Lumber Yard Manager in Oldtown, ID in 1983. He was elected as County Clerk, a position he held for several years. He enjoyed volunteering at the Museum for the Pend Oreille County Historical Society. O.B. was a member of Kiwanis, the Newport Booster Club, and also served on the Newport School Board.

O.B. and Veda created many friendships through their Bowling League and Square Dance Club. He was an avid golfer, and he and Veda could usually be found on the golf course. They became “snowbirds” and traveled to Yuma, AZ every winter to continue their love of golf with their friends, members of Yuma East.

A very caring and outgoing person, O.B. was a friend to all. He looked forward to his coffee group every morning at the Hospitality House. He spent his last three years at the River Mountain Village Assisted Living Facility in Newport with many friends and the loving, caring staff.

O.B. was preceded in death by his parents, brothers and sisters, his beloved wife Veda, son Ron, and granddaughter Trisha. He is survived by his children Tari Morton (Paul), Mike (Judy), and Sharon Keating (John), by his grandchildren Heather, Tammy, Jerry, Ron, Paul, 6 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandson, and many nieces and nephews.

Orville Bruce Scott was a family man, a people person, and his cheerful disposition and smile will be missed by many. If you would like to continue with his kindness, memorial contributions may be made to the Pend Oreille County Historical Society, the Newport Hospitality House, or the United Church of Christ where he was a devoted member.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Sherman-Campbell Funeral & Cremation Services in Newport is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com.