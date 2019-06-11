Orofino thanks EMT who served for 50 years

Sharon Barcus, Clearwater County Ambulance Leonard Eckman spent 50 years serving as an EMT.

June 9, 2019 was officially pronounced ‘Leonard Eckman Day.’

Governor Brad Little made the announcement the same day the Orofino community came together to honor a very special man.

This Friday, Leonard Eckman will retire after spending 50 years serving County.

Eckman became Advanced First Aid in Oregon in 1969. In 1970, he took and passed his EMT test. Then, in the early 1980s, he became an A-EMT.

Throughout his career, Eckman has filled many roles. He has served as Clearwater County Ambulance Director, was a volunteer firefighter for 37 years and spent a portion of that time as Fire Chief. In his spare time, he also taught fifth and sixth grades.

Congratulations and thanks to Mr. Eckman for the many years he spent keeping the community safe.

