Orlando Charles Nickelson

Site staff by Site staff

Orlando Charles Nickelson (Nick) passed way on October 29th. He was born November 9, 1933, the 4th child of a ranching family from Colby, Kansas. Following the tragic death of his father, plunging the family into abject poverty, he earned his own way by age 5, taking care of lawns in town. He left home at age 13 to escape an abusive stepfather and began life on his own. The town drunk taught him to fish and hunt, and he kept his family in protein from the Neosho River and surrounding countryside.

Nick stayed away from school as much as possible until he discovered the joy of music and the trombone. After graduation, he went to college on a dare, At Bob Jones University, he earned his way by working in the kitchen and scrubbing floors. He received his B.S. in music from Witchita University and his M.S. from Drake University. He married Rachel Lewis in 1962, and they had 2 children, Naomi (Eddie) Oscarson of Willow Bay, Idaho, and Aaron (Joy) Nickelson of Okanogan.

Nick taught school in Iowa, Idaho, and Washington. When he wasn’t teaching, he was fishing; hunting; tying flies; building fishing rods; directing church choirs; playing in a dance band in Priest Lake, Sandpoint, Kellogg, and Newport; and handling a hundred other hobbies and interests. Nick was a very generous man providing support for anyone in need.

He is the last of his siblings, and is survived by his wife of 58 years, Rachel, at the home, his children, 4 grandchildren, and his best buddy, Trooper. He said he was glad to go before Trooper, because he wouldn’t want to live without him.

Sherman Campbell is in charge of cremation, and a celebration of his remarkable life will be held in the spring.

Sherman-Campbell Funeral & Cremation Services in Newport is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com<https://nam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fshermancampbell.com%2F&data=04%7C01%7C%7C8a47dbc3cca04b1c1f4f08d881aaea66%7C1498ef60739d4b49b522328e7dc2f089%7C0%7C0%7C637401918356992609%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C1000&sdata=xmBCw9UM7Np%2FFyHZgk%2BkWPPBVVZ%2BEXwoptF9rnx%2FW%2Fw%3D&reserved=0>.