Organizer of open carry rally in Coeur d’Alene arrested right before event’s beginning

SPOKANE, Wash. — The organizer of a march scheduled to take place Saturday in Coeur d’Alene was arrested just hours before the event started.

The march, titled ‘Open Carry if You Care’ was organized by Casey Whalen, according to a Facebook event that has since been taken down.

4 News Now arrived at the march, only to be told by attendees Whalen had been arrested. A call to Coeur d’Alene police confirmed as much.

According to police, Whalen had a warrant out for his arrest and is now in custody. No other specifics were given at the time.

Protesters still plan to march in Coeur d’Alene. Those who have gathered say they’re there to stand up for their constitutional rights, including the right to open carry.

Protesters also want to express their right to not wear a mask, despite advice from health officials during the COVID-19 pandemic.

HAPPENING NOW: “We’ve had enough.” People are starting to gather for a rally in Coeur d’Alene. Participants say they’re here to stand up for their constitutional rights. (Masks, weapons, COVID-19) @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/uobXKIwyMK — Nikki Torres (@NikkiTorresTV) August 29, 2020

