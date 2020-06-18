Organizer for local Juneteenth event encourages all to join in celebration

SPOKANE, Wash.– Friday marks a celebration of freedom in America. But, it’s a day that many people did not learn about in school.

Juneteenth is an annual holiday that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. It’s been celebrated as a holiday for more than 100 years, but is not well known in every community. Inland Northwest Juneteenth Coalition Co-Chair Alan Jones organizes local events every year.

“This is a holiday that needs to be celebrated for what it is,” Jones said.

Until this week, only Texas recognized Juneteenth as a state holiday. Even in states that don’t recognize it, there are often big parades and festivals, according to Jones. He’d like to see more done in the Inland Northwest eventually.

“I definitely want Juneteenth to have that same feel as the 4th of July because July 4th doesn’t mean the same thing to everyone in our country,” Jones said. “That’s a celebration, Independence Day is 1776. Well, African Americans, unfortunately, in 1776, we weren’t celebrating the same thing you were celebrating.”

Juneteenth resonates in a new way this year as protesters continue their calls for change and equality. Juneteenth 2020 was even trending on Twitter Thursday.

“We need to use this momentum to push Juneteenth out there to where it is more recognized going forward,” Jones said.

The Inland Northwest Juneteenth Coalition will hold a virtual celebration Friday. Jones said it will include art presentations and a town hall streamed on Facebook and YouTube. He’s invited everyone to take part in the event.

