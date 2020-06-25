Organizations call for cancelation of ‘Killology’ seminar in letter addressed to Spokane sheriff

SPOKANE, Wash. — Organizers of a recent petition to cancel a controversial law enforcement seminar are reaching out to local leaders once again.

The seminar, taught by Lt. Col. Dave Grossman, is set to take place in October at the Spokane County Sheriff’s Training Center.

Grossman is the founder of the “Killology Research Group” and refers to his training as “killology” or the psychological study of killing.

His tactics have come into question over the years, but have surfaced again recently as the world questions and protests the deaths of Black men and women at the hands of police officers.

Local activists recently created the petition “Killology Kills Black People: Ban the Training in Spokane County,” which as garnered over 2,800 signatures.

Now, organizers have written a new letter to Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich, demanding the seminar be canceled.

“The communities most heavily impacted by policing – Black and Indigenous – have clearly and consistently spoken about the changes needed in local law enforcement,” the letter reads, in part. “Yet, your insistence on continuing with this training indicates you have not listened.”

The letter is signed by 371 individuals and 66 local organizations.

