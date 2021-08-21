Oregon State University requiring proof of vaccination for events

by Matthew Kincanon

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State University announced Friday people attending university events and activities, including athletic events, concerts and conferences, will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

The new policy is in response to the rise in COVID cases and the transmission rate of the Delta variant. It takes effect on Monday, Aug. 23, and has been developed in consultation with public health officials.

“OSU continues to collaborate with local and state public health officials to employ many public health measures – including face coverings and vaccination requirements for students and employees – and engage in proactive planning to support the university’s return to in-person and on-site activity for fall term,” said Interim OSU President Becky Johnson. “It is up to each one of us to contribute to wellness while we return to on-site learning and activities. I know we can do this together.”

Attendees will be required to present their CDC vaccination record card or a photo of it. Cardholders must be at least two weeks past receiving their second dose in a two-dose series (Pfizer or Moderna, or other World Health Organization-approved vaccines), or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The proof of vaccination requirement complements OSU’s overall COVID response, said Dan Larson, the university’s COVID response coordinator and vice provost for student affairs. As of now, around 94 percent of OSU students are fully vaccinated.

“We now are asking our community members and fans attending events and athletics to join us in helping prevent viral spread,” Larson said. “Wearing face coverings in indoor and outdoor public spaces, where physical distancing is not possible, and implementing OSU’s proof of vaccination requirements to attend university events and activities are necessary measures.”

Children younger than 12 don’t need a vaccination card or a negative test.

For those who can’t provide a vaccination card, documentation of a negative test taken three days before the event will be accepted. The test must be a nucleic acid amplification test or antigen test. Home tests will not be accepted.

Attendees will have to show a diver’s license or passport with their vaccination card or negative test result.

The policy has been made in collaboration with the University of Oregon, which announced a similar policy on Friday.

In compliance with Oregon’s statewide indoor face mask requirement, attendees age 5 and older at indoor events will be required to wear masks, including in seats, except when eating and drinking. In compliance with a Benton County ordinance, members of the public attending outdoor events where 6 feet of physical distancing is not possible are required to wear face-coverings.

Larson said an appropriate face-covering fully covers the nose and mouth, is not constructed of mesh or lace, and does not have openings, holes, valves or vents.

OSU’s COVID-19 response coordinator, in consultation with program leaders and the local public health authority, will define places at OSU that will follow this policy. In addition to athletic events, concerts and conferences, these may include recreation centers, field trips, and other experiential learning activities that present a higher risk.

