Oregon proves to be too much as Cougs fall 38-24

by Alex Crescenti

Eugene, Ore. — The Washington State Cougars will have to wait at least one more week to become bowl eligible as they fell to the #3 ranked Oregon Ducks 38-24 in Eugene on Saturday night. After falling behind 14-0 in the 1st quarter, the Cougars were able to claw their way back into the game and tie the game at the half, but the Ducks outscored Washington State 24-10 in the 2nd half.

Three key turnovers doomed Washington State, with 14 of the Ducks points came off Coug mistakes. Early in the 1st quarter Jayden de Laura fumbled inside the red zone giving the ball back to the Ducks, and potentially taking points away from Washington State.

With the loss Washington State falls to 5-5 on the season and will play Arizona and at Washington to finish out the regular season. They need one more win to become bowl eligible.

