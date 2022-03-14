Order ‘Farnham Flatbread’ during March Madness Tournament to support the fight against cancer

SPOKANE, Wash.– March Madness is here and there’s almost no better way to celebrate than with some Farnham Flatbread.

Plus, from now until the Championship Game, the Davenport will donate proceeds from the sales of the flatbreads to Coaches vs. Cancer. This is in partnership with ESPN analyst Sean Farnham.

Farnham has been calling Gonzaga basketball games since 2010. The analyst talks about more than just a basketball game. He also raves about the spicy shrimp flatbread at the Davenport.

In 2021, the Safari Room renamed it the “Farnham Flatbread.”

To Farnham, the fight against cancer is personal. Three months ago, his dad was diagnosed with Stage 3 melanoma. In 2014, his father-in-law also got cancer.

Hitting close to home, Farnham says he is committed to helping Coaches Versus Cancer, an organization that supports the American Cancer Society.

This isn’t the first time he’s teamed up with the Davenport to raise money to fight cancer.

In February, Farnham stopped by and served the flatbread as a way to fundraise for Coaches vs. Cancer.

#MarchMadness is here! Together with @SeanFarnham we’ll be donating proceeds from all #FarnhamFlatbread sales to @CoachesvsCancer from Selection Sunday until the Championship. Come cheer for your favorite team & enjoy our signature flatbread for a good cause. 🍺🍕🏀 #GoZags pic.twitter.com/Jg1s0M0Yf5 — Davenport Hotels (@StayDavenport) March 11, 2022

PREVIOUS: ‘It feels like home’: ESPN analyst serves ‘Farnham Flatbread’ in Spokane to support the fight against cancer

MORE: Gonzaga gets #1 overall seed for second straight year

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.