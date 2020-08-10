Order a Spokane Indians ‘Ballpark Dinner To-Go,’ help support Second Harvest

SPOKANE, Wash. — Baseball may have struck out during the pandemic, but you can bring home some ballpark cuisine with the Spokane Indian’s ‘Ballpark Dinner To-Go!’

Fans can order a two-person to-go dinner for $20, which includes a foot-long hotdog, a Ballpark Burger, a pesto chicken sandwich, two ice cream sandwiches, Sour Patch Kids and popcorn! If you want a taste, you must act fast—the Ballpark Dinner To-Go meal is only available for pickup on Wednesday, August 12 from 4–6 p.m.

You can place your orders online, but you only have until Tuesday at 11:59 p.m.

With each meal purchased, the Spokane Indians will make a donation to Second Harvest. If you can’t make it to dinner Wednesday but still want to enjoy some Avista Stadium favorites, you can visit the new Infield Café, open Tuesday through Thursday 11 a.m.–1 p.m. This will be the last week the Café is open for the month of August.

