Order a purple dessert or drink from these restaurants and help raise awareness about domestic violence
SPOKANE, Wash. — Restaurants, cafes and coffee shops across Spokane want you to order “Purple 4 a Purpose.”
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and 38 local establishments are working to raise awareness right here in our local community. Spokane has the highest rate of domestic violence incidents in the state.
When you visit a participating location, order their purple drink or dessert. Take a selfie, post it on social media and tag the business you are visiting. ‘
The “Purple 4 a Purpose” seeks to bring awareness to the issue, but some businesses are also donating part of their profits to help local organizations like the Spokane Domestic Violence Coalition and Stop the Silence.
Participating businesses are listed below:
- Atticus Coffee
- Baby Bar
- Barnwood Social Kitchen
- Bigfoot Cafe and Bistro
- Bistango Martini Bar
- Boots Vegan Bakery
- Brambleberry Cottage and Tea
- Bruncheonette
- Cheryls Angel Baskets
- Clark’s Fork
- Daily Habit Espresso
- Dry Fly Distilling
- Elliots Urban Kitchen
- First Ave Coffee
- Halletts Market and Cafe
- Hello Sugar
- John Dough Edible Cookie Dough
- Kismet
- Lucky You Lounge
- Mudslingers
- New Leaf Coffee
- Nyne Bar and Bistro
- Pooles Public House
- Refueler
- Roast House
- RUT Bar and Kitchen
- Satellite Diner
- Shawn O’Donnells
- Side Hustle Syrups
- Spokane Party Trolley
- Sweet Frostings
- T’s Lounge
- The Daily Habit
- The Scoop
- Tavola Calda Restaurant
- Twenty-Seventh Heaven
- Two Winey Bitches Winery
- Woke Soap Co
