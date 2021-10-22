Order a purple dessert or drink from these restaurants and help raise awareness about domestic violence

SPOKANE, Wash. — Restaurants, cafes and coffee shops across Spokane want you to order “Purple 4 a Purpose.”

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and 38 local establishments are working to raise awareness right here in our local community. Spokane has the highest rate of domestic violence incidents in the state.

When you visit a participating location, order their purple drink or dessert. Take a selfie, post it on social media and tag the business you are visiting. ‘

The “Purple 4 a Purpose” seeks to bring awareness to the issue, but some businesses are also donating part of their profits to help local organizations like the Spokane Domestic Violence Coalition and Stop the Silence.

Participating businesses are listed below:

Atticus Coffee

Baby Bar

Barnwood Social Kitchen

Bigfoot Cafe and Bistro

Bistango Martini Bar

Boots Vegan Bakery

Brambleberry Cottage and Tea

Bruncheonette

Cheryls Angel Baskets

Clark’s Fork

Daily Habit Espresso

Dry Fly Distilling

Elliots Urban Kitchen

First Ave Coffee

Halletts Market and Cafe

Hello Sugar

John Dough Edible Cookie Dough

Kismet

Lucky You Lounge

Mudslingers

New Leaf Coffee

Nyne Bar and Bistro

Pooles Public House

Refueler

Roast House

RUT Bar and Kitchen

Satellite Diner

Shawn O’Donnells

Side Hustle Syrups

Spokane Party Trolley

Sweet Frostings

T’s Lounge

The Daily Habit

The Scoop

Tavola Calda Restaurant

Twenty-Seventh Heaven

Two Winey Bitches Winery

Woke Soap Co

