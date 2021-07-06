Order a beer and help No-Li Brewhouse give back to Washington firefighters

Credit: NoLi Brewhouse

SPOKANE, Wash. — Fight fire with beer.

Fire season is here and if you are looking for a way to help, all you have to do is head to NoLi Brewhouse.

The brewery, which frequently finds ways to give back to the greater Spokane community, wants to help those who help us.

Visit the pub on Tuesdays and Thursdays and enjoy a pint of Big Juicy IPA or Red, White and Hazy IPA. Five dollars from each pint will go directly to the Washington State Fire Fighters’ Association to support wildfire training.

The brewery is aiming to raise $5,000 and there is an added perk for beer-drinkers: you get to keep the glass!

No-Li is located at 1003 E Trent Ave in Spokane and opens at noon daily.

