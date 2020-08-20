Oral health program improving access to dental care while students learn remotely

SPOKANE, Wash. — Kids who don’t go to school in-person will face another hurdle: getting access to what they need to be healthy.

One program, which goes into schools where students are in need, is trying to adapt to the pandemic so they can keep helping kids.

Smile Spokane’s dental sealant program has been going to schools in the past to help students with free dental work. It partners with the Toothsavers of Washington. Just last year in Spokane County, they helped more than 2,000 students get sealants.

Sealants help prevent cavities in kids, which then helps prevent other health conditions down the road that can come from poor dental hygiene.

The program focuses on schools where half or more than half its students are on free or reduced lunch.

With students in the City of Spokane having to learn remotely, there’s a bigger gap now to get access to that care. However, Amber Juliano, the director of Toothsavers of Washington, says they’re doing what they can to help the kids in need.

“We’re looking at alternatives, in visiting the before and after school programs. We are still in some day cares, preschool programs and some of the outlying districts that are going to have in person school. As soon as in person schooling resumes, we’ll be right back in here,” she said.

Juliano added they are looking at getting a dental van to bring to community centers, hoping to bridge that gap for families in need.

For more information on how to access that care, visit Toothsavers of Washington’s website here. They have a list of places they are visiting in the next few weeks. As for schools which will be open for in-person learning, Juliano said they will be sending a form home to parents.

