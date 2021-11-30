Opening statements start Tuesday in 1986 Spokane cold case murder

by Vanessa Perez

SPOKANE, Wash. — A decades-old cold case is back in front of a judge.

A jury has been selected and opening statements in Richard Aguirre’s murder trial will begin Tuesday.

Aguirre, a former Pasco Police officer, is accused of murdering Ruby Doss in 1986. Prosecutors say the crime happened when he was stationed at Fairchild Air Force Base.

Doss was a sex worker at the time and police found her body by a building in East Spokane. Police tracked footprints from a nearby manure pit where they found Doss’ belongings.

That’s where they believe a sexual encounter took place, but then the case went cold.

During the investigation, police spoke to Aguirre’s friends and family, who said he went often went to strip clubs and picked up prostitutes on East Sprague.

It was not until 29 years after Doss’ death when a used condom collected at the scene was linked to Aguirre.

At that time, Aguirre had resigned from the Pasco Police Department while under investigation for raping a family member. He was later found innocent.

He was charged in Doss’ murder, but those were dropped in 2015 because of evidence issues with the DNA.

Aguirre is now facing a jury on new charges that were brought forward in 2020.

Opening arguments and testimony will begin Tuesday morning. 4 News Now will be following the case closely.

