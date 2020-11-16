Opening dates and how local ski mountains will keep you safe during the pandemic

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Courtesy of Schweitzer Mountain Resort

SPOKANE, Wash. — Colder weather is here and that means ski and snowboard season is upon us.

Of course, this year will be different due to the pandemic. Here’s a look at opening dates and what you can expect from local ski mountains.

Note: These protocols are subject to change as state mandates and restrictions are updated.

Lookout Pass

Lookout Pass has already opened for the upcoming season, but is operating on a restricted schedule until more snow falls.

The Lookout team is asking anyone visiting the mountain to use their vehicles as their lockers in order to reduce the number of people in the lodge. Skiers and snowboarders should put their boots and masks on there.

Schweitzer Mountain

Schweitzer is set to open on November 27. All guests are asked to adhere to physical distancing guidelines and wear masks when in indoor spaces.

All staff will wear masks and gloves, and the resort has installed sneeze guards at all pay counters. All tables in Gourmandie are now eight feed apart, the Lakeview Lodge cafeteria will have “grab-n-go” items and Taps will no longer have age restrictions. The resort is also planning to have more outdoor options, including food trucks and a ski-in/ski-out lunch option under Musical Chairs.

More info can be found here.

Silver Mountain

Silver is expected to open on November 27. Masks will be required in all indoor spaces and outdoors when six feet of physical distance cannot be maintained.

They will also be required while waiting in line for the gondola and those using chairlifts will only ride alone or with people they know.

Lift tickets will also be limited on weekends and holidays. They must be purchased online.

More information can be found here.

Mt. Spokane

Mt. Spokane is set to open on December 5, but may open sooner should there be enough snow.

The team at Mt. Spokane will be screening employees for COVID-19 daily and will require them all to wear a face mask at all times.

Plexiglass barriers have been installed at front desks, restaurants and shops, and enhanced cleaning protocols will be in place.

Mt. Spokane is also reserving the right to limit guests and asks anyone who feels sick to avoid coming to the mountain. Guests are expected to comply with physical distance guidelines and should avoid congregating.

More information can be found here.

49 Degrees North

No opening date has been announced at this time.

Skiers and snowboarders are encouraged to buy their lift tickets in advance and will be required to wear face masks while in any indoor space. Masks will also be required in outdoor areas where social distancing is not possible.

More information can be found here.

