You’ll need to reserve a snowcat to hit the slopes of Lookout’s expansion trails

Eagle Peak Credit: Lookout Pass

Lookout Pass is expanding its trails and getting to some of them is quite the adventure itself.

It’s cutting 14 new trails that will make up its new Eagle Peak Expansion. Since it’s so new, there isn’t a chair lift there, yet. People looking to hit the slopes will have to reserve a snowcat.

Then, next year, the mountain plans on installing a quad chair that will get people to the new trails.

Eagle Peak has a top elevation of 6,150. That’s a little more than Lookout’s current summit elevation of 5,650 feet.

Lookout Pass got the green light to start the expansion project in the spring of 2017. The first trail was cut the following October.

You can’t reserve a spot on the snowcat just yet. Look for new information on how to book one and when snowcat skiing will start up on the Lookout Pass website.

