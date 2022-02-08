Online shopping scams: How to shop safe and smart for Valentine’s Day

by Destiny Richards

Adobe Stock While millions of Americans will be looking for the best deals the internet has to offer, cyber criminals will be hard at work looking to target online shoppers.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Still need to shop for the perfect Valentine’s Day gift?

Make sure you shop safely and don’t get swindled.

From flowers to chocolates to jewelry, there are a lot of sellers out there — and unfortunately — scammers are among them.

When shopping for any gift-giving holiday, the pressure is on to get the perfect gift as soon as possible.

But you need to be careful where and how you shop online.

Especially if it involves peer-to-peer payment systems like Cash App, PayPal or Venmo and you’re buying from a stranger.

STCU has a fraud and security department where they deal with victims of online shopping scams regularly.

Their advice? Shop local from a brick and mortar or a verified online business that has a credit card payment system set up.

Be cautious if transactions are taken offline.

“What we want people to remember is when using the peer-to-peer payment systems, it’s just like handing someone cash or mailing someone cash,” said STCU Community Relations Manager Kristen Piscopo. “So consider — ‘would I hand someone cash, would I mail someone cash who I don’t know if I haven’t received that good or service that I’m paying for?'”

Still need that perfect Valentine’s Day gift for your loved one? 💕 While you’re online looking, scammers are looking for their next victim 👀 On #GMNW, how to shop safe and avoid getting taken advantage of online. 💻 @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/9UJ3T8HIBK — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) February 8, 2022

STCU says the main tactic scammers use to get online shoppers is a false sense of urgency.

They’ll try to take control of the situation and push you to make a payment immediately.

One way they do this — giving the illusion that the good or service you’re buying will soon be unavailable.

Or the “deal” they’re offering you will expire if you don’t pay right away.

When you’re done with your shopping and a transaction’s been made, make sure to monitor your bank account.

“We always encourage individuals to monitor their account. To make sure those transactions on their accounts are accurate and there’s no surprises,” said Piscopo.

If you see any suspicious activity, you’ll want to contact your financial institution or credit card company first.

Unfortunately, if you used PayPal, Venmo or Cash App, any fraudulent activity is out of the hands of your bank.

You’ll need to contact customer support for the payment service you used.

STCU regularly hosts workshops for smarter, safer shopping.

If you want to learn more about preventing fraud and identity theft, mark your calendar for a workshop on Mar. 24 at 1 p.m.

It’s virtual, free and you don’t have to be an STCU member.

Click on the links here for resources from PayPal, Venmo and Cash App on avoiding and dealing with scams.

