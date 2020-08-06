Online learning tips for students and teachers from Community Colleges of Spokane’s eLearning Dept.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Starting a new school year fully online is going to present its challenges for both students and teachers.

The eLearning Dept. at Community Colleges of Spokane is a resource students and staff have used to make the most of online learning and now, they want to help others in the community do the same.

Both Spokane Community College and Spokane Falls Community College say its transition into remote learning back in the spring was pretty smooth because of the experience professors and students have with online classes.

The eLearning department also has resources that help faculty teach online and help students learn online effectively.

But while the campuses are prepared for a return to the virtual classroom, not all educators in the community are.

I spoke with the Associate Provost of CCS, Patrick McEachern, about how teachers can get ready for a fully virtual school year.

One of the biggest pieces of advice he gave was for teachers to focus on continuous improvement this year instead of perfection.

He says online teaching takes time and practice.

McEachern also had advice for students.

He says the key to being prepared is having an understanding of your class’ structure, what the expectations are and how you’ll communicate with your teacher.

He also suggests parents check in with their student as much as possible.

Get involved and engaged with what they’re learning and help them keep up with the schedule and structure of online learning.

Resources like Homework Help and The Tutoring Center are also great tools for students.

CCS will also have its eLearning Academy this year, Sept. 14-16.

The virtual event is free for all educators in the community to help them with online teaching.

