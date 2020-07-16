One Tree Cider House to close until July 23 after employee exposure to COVID-19

Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — One Tree Cider House will be closing until July 23 after an employee’s family member tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the brewery, no staff members are showing symptoms of the coronavirus, but the location will be temporarily closing to get employees tested and give the space a deep cleaning.

One Tree Cider House says this is the first case of COVID at their location, and they have been rigorously following Phase 2 guidelines from Governor Inslee.

Good Afternoon Everyone, Today we learned that one of our team members' loved ones tested positive for COVID-19. We… Posted by One Tree Cider House on Wednesday, July 15, 2020

The staff member whose family member tested positive worked shifts at the Cider House from July 9 to July 12.

