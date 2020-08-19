One suspect in N. Spokane armed robbery in custody, another at large

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — One of two suspects in an armed robbery at the Zip Trip on W. Francis is still at large.

Spokane Police said the other suspect was taken into custody shortly after the incident.

According to Sergeant Terry Preuninger, the two suspects were armed with sawed off shotgun and a knife during the robbery, which happened around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A county deputy chased them into the parking of the Latter Day Saints church and one suspect dumped the shotgun while jumping a fence. SPD officers chased the suspect and took them into custody near Belt and Decatur.

Police and K9s searched the area for more than two hours, but have been unable to find the second suspect.

According to police, the second suspect traveled west, leaving behind clothing and other items.

Officers continued to search the area and called in K9 units to help.

This is a developing story.

