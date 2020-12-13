One shot in Olympia as police declare protest a riot

4 News Now Staff by 4 News Now Staff, Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Police say at least one person was shot in what they have declared as a riot in Olympia Saturday afternoon.

Police have detained the shooting suspect, according to WSP. The state of the person who was shot is unknown at this time.

There's been a shooting on the Capitol Campus.

The suspect has been detained.

We do not have any status on the victim.

There have been sporadic confrontations throughout the day. WSP and partner agencies are working together coordinating response to the situation. — WA State Patrol (@wastatepatrol) December 12, 2020

The Olympia Police Department tweeted that the situation was fluid with groups of people moving from the downtown area to the state capital building and campus.

Police say roads are blocked, and the area should be avoided.

Groups planning demonstrations in the city included a group that wanted COVID-19 restrictions lifted, another protesting President Donald Trump’s loss in the presidential election last month, and a Black Lives Matter counter-protest.

COPYRIGHT 2020THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.