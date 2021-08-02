Man shot, killed near Gonzaga University, Major Crimes investigating

by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — Major Crimes detectives are investigating a deadly shooting in the Logan neighborhood near N Hamilton and E Sinto.

According to Spokane Police, a man was shot and killed around 1:30 a.m. Monday. His body was found in the parking lot of The Star Bar.

Officers have contacted a person of interest. There is currently no danger to the public.

Happening now in the parking lot of The Star Hamilton. Police say there was a shots fired call at around 1:30 this morning. One man was found dead at the scene. A person of interest is with police and the investigation is underway. @kxly4news https://t.co/SzSXlERi0c pic.twitter.com/WDTdpbUBKj — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) August 2, 2021

Southbound N Hamilton St. between Sharp Ave. and Sinto Ave. is down to one lane and will remain that way for several hours. Drivers are asked to use a different route.

If you have information about this incident, and have not spoken with investigators, you are asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

4 News Now is on scene working to learn more.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.