Man shot, killed near Gonzaga University, Major Crimes investigating
SPOKANE, Wash. — Major Crimes detectives are investigating a deadly shooting in the Logan neighborhood near N Hamilton and E Sinto.
According to Spokane Police, a man was shot and killed around 1:30 a.m. Monday. His body was found in the parking lot of The Star Bar.
Officers have contacted a person of interest. There is currently no danger to the public.
Southbound N Hamilton St. between Sharp Ave. and Sinto Ave. is down to one lane and will remain that way for several hours. Drivers are asked to use a different route.
If you have information about this incident, and have not spoken with investigators, you are asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.
4 News Now is on scene working to learn more.
