One person injured in Spokane Valley shooting, police searching for shooter

Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Deputies are searching for the suspect they say shot a person in Spokane Valley Thursday morning.

According to the Assistant Chief of Spokane Valley Police, that person was found in the driveway of Brookdale Park Place near S. Park Rd. and E. 6th Ave.

The victim is in critical condition.

The shooting happened at Brookdale Park Place – a senior living community. The entrance is blocked off. Spokane Valley police are using a K-9 unit to track the two suspects who fled the scene. @kxly4news https://t.co/dolJat8WhJ pic.twitter.com/eU3IVqHUPR — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) December 31, 2020

Deputies do no have any information about the shooter at this time, but deputies are using a K-9 unit to track the two suspects who fled the scene.

