One person injured in semi crash on eastbound I-90

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. — One person was injured in a semi rollover crash on eastbound I-90 Monday morning.

According to WSP, the crash happened near the Sprague Lake rest area, two miles west of Sprague, just before 5:00 a.m.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor.

The road is not blocked.

