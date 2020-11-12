One person injured in DUI crash in Spokane Valley

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — One person was injured in a car crash at the intersection of Trent and North Park Road early Thursday morning.

According to Washington State Patrol, alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Troopers said 30-year-old David Dixon was driving west on SR 290 and made a left turn to southbound Park Road when he failed to yield to oncoming traffic.

Dixon struck 40-year-old Amber Peltier at the intersection. Peltier was taken to Sacred Heart Hospital with injuries.

According to WSP, a child was also present in Peltier’s car at the time of the crash. They were not injured.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.