One person injured in downtown Spokane stabbing

by Matthew Kincanon

Stabbing occurred near Catholic Charities in downtown Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police responded to a stabbing in downtown Spokane where one person was injured.

The stabbing occurred at the Catholic Charities’s Buder Haven building Sunday afternoon. Spokane Police said the suspect and victim knew each other and the incident stemmed from an argument.

Police said the victim has been taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

The suspect was taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

