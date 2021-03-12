Two people injured in DUI rollover crash on westbound I-90, lanes blocked

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

WSP

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two people were injured in a DUI rollover crash on westbound I-90 on Sunset Hill Friday morning.

According to Washington State Patrol, 35-year-old Steven D. Lassiter driving on westbound I-90 when the car rolled and came to rest on the right shoulder.

Lassiter and his passenger, 34-year-old Alex M. Jones, were both injured and taken to the hospital.

Lassiter has been charged for vehicular assault.

🚨🚨Traffic Alert 🚨 🚨 WB I90 on Sunset Hill troopers and @wastatepatrol detectives are investigating a one vehicle injury crash. Driver is in custody for vehicular assault. 2 right lanes are blocked. Use caution through the scene. pic.twitter.com/wWHirXdvgl — Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) March 12, 2021

Two right lanes on westbound I-90 are blocked as WSP detectives investigate the crash. Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.