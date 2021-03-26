Two people injured in crash on eastbound US 2
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Two people were injured in a car crash on eastbound US 2, two miles west of Spokane, Friday morning.
According to Washington State Patrol, 38-year-old Anthony J. Nee was was driving east on US 2 at the Airport overpass when it hit the guardrail.
Nee and his passenger, 22-year-old Christopher K. Davis, were both taken to the hospital with injuries.
Another passenger inside the car was not injured.
