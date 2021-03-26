Two people injured in crash on eastbound US 2

Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Two people were injured in a car crash on eastbound US 2, two miles west of Spokane, Friday morning.

According to Washington State Patrol, 38-year-old Anthony J. Nee was was driving east on US 2 at the Airport overpass when it hit the guardrail.

Nee and his passenger, 22-year-old Christopher K. Davis, were both taken to the hospital with injuries.

Another passenger inside the car was not injured.

A heads up to travelers that this collision has been impacting the right lane of US 2 eastbound for several hours. @wastatepatrol is still on scene with the right lane blocked. Expect delays through the area. https://t.co/vmazJnwmTB pic.twitter.com/avCOFVAOGf — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) March 26, 2021

