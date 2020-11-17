One person extricated in early morning crash on Dishman Mica Rd.
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Fire District 8 firefighters responded to a car crash on South Madison and East Dishman Mica Rd. early Tuesday morning.
According to firefighters, the car went through the guardrail and into a ditch.
Crews extricated one person with back injuries.
The patient’s name has not been released.
