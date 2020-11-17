One person extricated in early morning crash on Dishman Mica Rd.

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

Courtesy of Spokane County Fire District 8

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Fire District 8 firefighters responded to a car crash on South Madison and East Dishman Mica Rd. early Tuesday morning.

According to firefighters, the car went through the guardrail and into a ditch.

Crews extricated one person with back injuries.

11/17/20 1 Am @SCFD8 fire/medics responded to a vehicle collision S. Madison & E. Dishman-Mica Rds. Vehicle went through guard rail & into the ditch Firefighters extricated 1 patient w/ back injuries pic.twitter.com/ovtlUJpxTR — Spokane Co.FD8 Firefighters (@spokaneco8_3711) November 17, 2020

The patient’s name has not been released.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.