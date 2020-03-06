One person being tested for COVID-19 in Okanogan County

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

OKANOGAN CO., Wash. — One person is currently undergoing testing for COVID-19 in Okanogan County, according to the public health district.

Okanogan County Public Health said the patient is in quarantine and poses no threat to the public. There are no confirmed cases in the county at this time.

Tests in Stevens County and Spokane County have recently come back negative, though the Puget Sound area continues to see the numbers of cases and deaths rise.

There are 79 cases confirmed across the state, with 58 in King County, 19 in Snohomish County, one in Grant County and one in Jefferson County. Fourteen people have died, with 12 deaths being reported at EvergreenHealth Hospital.

